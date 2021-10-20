Temporary cool down arrives tomorrow

You are the owner of this article.
Today makes 4 days in a row with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.  A weak cold front passing by tonight brings a chance of a few isolated light rain showers.  Temperatures behind the front will be cooler but only for a couple of days.  

The next chance of significant rain across the region arrives this weekend and seems focused late Saturday into Sunday morning. More seventy degree weather and more chances for storms are in the outlook for next week.  I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.

