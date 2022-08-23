Temperatures staying below average for at least one more day

WSIL -- Watch for fog again this morning, mainly in rural, low-lying areas. Other than the reduced visibility, it's a cool morning with a few areas even dipping into the upper 50s.
Similar to Monday, temperatures will climb quickly after sunrise. The sun is still very intense this time of year, so in the sunshine it's going to be hot, but in the shade, it will be a very pleasant day for late August.
Temperatures continue the slow, gradual warming trend through the end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, readings in the upper 80s will be common. By the weekend, some of the humidity begins to return.
Needing rain? The next chance in our forecast arrives Sunday evening.