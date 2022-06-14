Temperatures near 100º and a heat index over 105º again Tuesday

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the entire viewing area until 8 p.m.
It's not just the afternoon heat that poses a risk. There has been very little relief overnight as the last two mornings have brought record warm low temperatures.
Temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 90s with a few spots even topping 100º. The humidity will not be quite as high as yesterday, but the heat index will still likely top 105º.
The extreme heat will stick around through at least Wednesday, with upper 90s remaining possible Thursday as well.
A weak cold front Friday will bring a chance for a storm or two along with some slight relief from the heat and humidity.
While the ridge shifts west briefly this weekend, it builds right back in next week. That means more heat and little to no chance for rain through the next 10 days.