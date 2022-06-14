 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 this afternoon, and 102
to 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Temperatures near 100º and a heat index over 105º again Tuesday

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the entire viewing area until 8 p.m.

It's not just the afternoon heat that poses a risk. There has been very little relief overnight as the last two mornings have brought record warm low temperatures.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 90s with a few spots even topping 100º. The humidity will not be quite as high as yesterday, but the heat index will still likely top 105º.

The extreme heat will stick around through at least Wednesday, with upper 90s remaining possible Thursday as well.

A weak cold front Friday will bring a chance for a storm or two along with some slight relief from the heat and humidity.

While the ridge shifts west briefly this weekend, it builds right back in next week. That means more heat and little to no chance for rain through the next 10 days.

