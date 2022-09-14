Temperatures heating back up

WSIL -- Cool with patchy fog in rural areas again Wednesday morning.
As high pressure tracks east, winds will gradually shift back out of the south and southeast the next few days. That will start ushering in hotter weather as we approach the end of the week.
Today, temperatures will peak in the mid 80s, but daily highs will continue to get a few degrees warmer each day. By the weekend, readings near 90 will be common.
Next week, a big upper-level ridge will set up, bringing temperatures into the low and possibly mid 90s.
With the dome of high pressure in control, rain chances will be slim.