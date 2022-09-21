 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 expected today...

One more day of record heat is expected across the quad-state
region today. Heat index values in the late morning and afternoon
will reach 100 to 105 degrees. Take extra precautions if you work
or spend time outside. A significant cooldown will arrive tonight
as a cold front moves through the region.

Temperatures continue to climb -- Tracking the chance for showers

heat.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The air conditioning is your friend on a day like today! 

At 8:45AM Carbondale measured at 81F. 

At 11:00AM Carbondale came in at 91F; a 10 degree temperature jump before noon! 

10 degree.jpg

Today: The heat will continue to rise with some areas looking to hit upper 90's and a few areas to hit the lower 100's; breaking some old time records!

Clouds will continue to build in through the afternoon. A cold front will be making its way through later this evening, keeping temperatures cooler. 

Thursday: The first day of fall will feel more fall-like with morning low coming in into the lower 60's and day time high reaching the lower to mid 70's. 

Expect scattered showers through the early morning hours through afternoon. Clouds will hang around until the late evening. 

Once the clouds move out, cooler air will move in and cool down the evening and early morning hours into Friday. 

Friday: Cooler waking up, temperatures into the mid to upper 40's. Daytime high: 71. Mostly Cloudy. 

7 day.jpg

The next chance of rain will move in for the weekend with isolated showers possible. 

