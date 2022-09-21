Temperatures continue to climb -- Tracking the chance for showers

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The air conditioning is your friend on a day like today!
At 8:45AM Carbondale measured at 81F.
At 11:00AM Carbondale came in at 91F; a 10 degree temperature jump before noon!
Today: The heat will continue to rise with some areas looking to hit upper 90's and a few areas to hit the lower 100's; breaking some old time records!
Clouds will continue to build in through the afternoon. A cold front will be making its way through later this evening, keeping temperatures cooler.
Thursday: The first day of fall will feel more fall-like with morning low coming in into the lower 60's and day time high reaching the lower to mid 70's.
Expect scattered showers through the early morning hours through afternoon. Clouds will hang around until the late evening.
Once the clouds move out, cooler air will move in and cool down the evening and early morning hours into Friday.
Friday: Cooler waking up, temperatures into the mid to upper 40's. Daytime high: 71. Mostly Cloudy.
The next chance of rain will move in for the weekend with isolated showers possible.