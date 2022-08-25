 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temperatures and humidity trending up

  • Updated
  • 0
8_25 web.jpg

WSIL -- A little warmer this morning as humidity gradually begins to ramp back up.

8_25 today 1.jpg

A lot of sunshine is expected with only a few fair weather clouds expected Thursday afternoon. Humidity will still be tolerable, but temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

8_25 dew point.jpg

Looking ahead to Friday, a weak cold front will approach from north, bringing a chance for an isolated storm or two during the heat of the afternoon. Outside the small rain chance, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and the humidity will be notably higher.

8_25 rain.jpg

The weekend will be mostly dry, but by late Sunday, moisture begins to pump up from the south. A few storms are possible Sunday evening with better chances into the Monday and Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you