Temperatures and humidity trending up

WSIL -- A little warmer this morning as humidity gradually begins to ramp back up.
A lot of sunshine is expected with only a few fair weather clouds expected Thursday afternoon. Humidity will still be tolerable, but temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.
Looking ahead to Friday, a weak cold front will approach from north, bringing a chance for an isolated storm or two during the heat of the afternoon. Outside the small rain chance, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and the humidity will be notably higher.
The weekend will be mostly dry, but by late Sunday, moisture begins to pump up from the south. A few storms are possible Sunday evening with better chances into the Monday and Tuesday.