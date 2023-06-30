Sweltering heat Friday, more strong storms firing this afternoon

WSIL -- An Excessive Heat Warning (pink) remains in effect for much of southwest Illinois, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky until 8 p.m. Friday evening. Elsewhere, a Heat Advisory (orange) is in effect.
On Thursday, an outflow boundary moved in from the east, helping to keep temperatures cooler than anticipated. Today, we won't see those outflow boundaries, so temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Humidity will be oppressive with dew points well into the 70s, leading to afternoon heat indices 105-115º.
After 4 p.m. there is a good chance for widely scattered storms to develop across southern Illinois. Storms will be explosive, rapidly developing with very heavy rain, intense lightning, hail, and strong winds.
Storms will last into the early evening, but will weaken after sunset as the heat begins to let up.
Saturday will be another hot day with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices 100-105º.
Storms will likely begin to fire again Saturday afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. Storms could develop into a large complex with the potential for more significant wind damage.
Eventually, a weak cold front dropping south ushering in some slightly cooler air through the second half of the weekend.