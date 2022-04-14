Sunshine returns briefly; but colder air is here to stay through the weekend

WSIL -- Rain and storms have come to an end, but much colder air has moved in from the north as temperatures overnight have dropped back into the mid 30s in much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Sunshine will dominate the skies Thursday, but temperatures will be running around 5º below average and the wind will not help make it feel any warmer.
The next chance for rain arrives Friday afternoon in the way of light showers. These showers will be along another cold front that ushering in even colder air for the weekend.
Saturday will be a dry day, but temperatures will be more than 5º below average and clouds and more light rain will make for a chilly and damp Easter Sunday.