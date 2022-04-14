 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine returns briefly; but colder air is here to stay through the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Rain and storms have come to an end, but much colder air has moved in from the north as temperatures overnight have dropped back into the mid 30s in much of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

4_14 today 1.jpg

Sunshine will dominate the skies Thursday, but temperatures will be running around 5º below average and the wind will not help make it feel any warmer.

The next chance for rain arrives Friday afternoon in the way of light showers. These showers will be along another cold front that ushering in even colder air for the weekend.

4_14 temps.jpg

Saturday will be a dry day, but temperatures will be more than 5º below average and clouds and more light rain will make for a chilly and damp Easter Sunday.

4_14 easter.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you