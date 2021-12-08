Sunny Wednesday, but more strong storms possible Friday

WSIL -- Cold and frosty Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s.
A lot of sunshine will bring temperatures this afternoon back to near early December normals, with highs in the upper 40s.
Strong winds from the south on Thursday will begin ushering in much warmer air with highs pushing into the upper 50s. Winds may gust over 30 miles per hour Thursday afternoon.
A potent system is set to track out of the Plains Friday and Friday night. Ahead of this system, near record warm temperatures will push into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday night, we'll turn our attention to the potential for severe storms. Storms will develop after sunset Friday, and pose a threat for strong winds and potentially a few tornadoes.