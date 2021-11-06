Sunny & warmer weather offers great chance to view fall colors

WSIL -- Quite a bit of frost again this morning, but once the sun comes up, a gorgeous weekend is in store!
Plenty of sunshine will combine with light winds from the southwest to push temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.
If you're heading to a bonfire this evening, it could be pretty chilly as temperatures will fall back into the lower 40s by around 9 p.m.
Even warmer weather is expected Sunday and Monday as highs climb well into the 60s.
No rain is in the forecast until the second half of the week.
REMINDER: Set your clocks back an hour tonight when you go to bed, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.