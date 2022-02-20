Sunny, Warmer and Windy Sunday -- An eye on next week for two back to back systems

WSIL (CARTERVILLE,IL)-- Sunday morning temperatures stayed neutrally into the upper 20's and lower 30's.
Sunday's forecast high is expected to reach the mid to upper 50's with counties to the south seeing a better chance at reaching lower 60's.
Sunday is expected to be a clear sky with winds picking up through the morning and afternoon.
At times, winds could gust more than 25 mph on top of winds at 10-15 mph, making temperatures in the mid to upper 50's feel a tad cooler.
Sunday's overnight low is forecast to be in the lower 40's.
By early Monday morning the clouds come into the region, bringing warmer temperatures than what the region experienced on Sunday and a heightened chance for rain showers.
The chances for rain showers will increase into the late afternoon to late evening hours.
Monday's high is forecast to be in the lower 60's with an overnight low into the lower 50's.
By early Tuesday morning, a few thunderstorms and locally heavy rain showers will sweep the region.
An additional 1-3 inches of rainfall is forecast.
You should monitor river levels for the chance of flooding. Some river flood stages are already being met as of Sunday morning from last Thursdays bouts of rainfall.
By late Tuesday, a cold front sweeps through, sending temperatures down into the lower 30's to upper 20's.
Light freezing is expected to occur.
By mid week the Storm Track 3 Team is keeping an eye on the sky for the next potential system, and the chance of a wintry mix.
