Sunny Sunday--Tracking more rain into Monday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Sunday morning temperatures are more than 10 degrees cooler than what we saw for Saturday!
Saturday is off to a sunny start with winds occasionally gusting more than 20mph.
Saturday's high is expected to reach into the lower 70's for the northern region, and mid to upper 70's for areas to the south.
An overnight low into the lower 50's and upper 40's is to be expected.
Clouds will continue into the evening, becoming more present into Monday, where the chance of showers and storms are forecast.
Late Monday, Missouri counties are more likely to see thunderstorms late into the evening to the early morning hours for Tuesday.
Tuesday, a cold front is forecast to move through with showers and storms expected to return by later afternoon.
The rain seems to want to stay in view as we look towards the mid week.