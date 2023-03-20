Sunny start to Spring, but rain on the way this week

WSIL -- Cold & frosty this morning, so allow some time to scrape off the windshield if your car is parked outside.
Monday will be the pick of the week with sunshine and slightly milder temperatures in the lower 50s. Despite being a little warmer, that's still nearly 10º below average.
Rain, rain, and a lot of it this week.
The first round of rain will move in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Widespread, steady rain is likely through Tuesday evening with most picking up 0.25-0.50" of rainfall by Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday afternoon, rain will taper off. Temperatures will jump up as a warm front lift through the region, with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Even warmer weather is expected Thursday with highs climbing to around 70º. A second round of rain will move in Thursday night. Rainfall could be heavy Thursday night into Friday morning with 2-3" possible. Localized flooding looks to be the biggest threat for our region.