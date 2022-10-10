 Skip to main content
Sunny Monday, but rain in the forecast Tuesday & Wednesday

  Updated
  • 0

WSIL -- Jackets needed this morning, but shorts and t-shirts are a "go" this afternoon. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

10_10 today.jpg

There's RAIN in the forecast! There are two distinct time periods for rain. The first is Tuesday mid morning through the early afternoon as a warm front lifts across the region. Then, the second is Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

10_10 rain 1.jpg

While this will not be a drought-busting rain, wet weather is a welcomed sight. 

10_10 rain chances.jpg

In the wake of the front, much cooler air will move in towards the end of the week.

