Sunny Monday, but rain in the forecast Tuesday & Wednesday

WSIL -- Jackets needed this morning, but shorts and t-shirts are a "go" this afternoon. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
There's RAIN in the forecast! There are two distinct time periods for rain. The first is Tuesday mid morning through the early afternoon as a warm front lifts across the region. Then, the second is Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
While this will not be a drought-busting rain, wet weather is a welcomed sight.
In the wake of the front, much cooler air will move in towards the end of the week.