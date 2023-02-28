Sunny & mild Tuesday; more wind & rain later this week

WSIL -- A little cooler this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, so you'll likely need at least a jacket or hoodie.
Tuesday will be the pick day of the week with sunshine and temperatures running into the lower 60s. A few areas of Kentucky and the Bootheel may creep close to 70º once again. The other big factor will be much lighter winds than Monday.
Near record high temperatures are expected Wednesday with highs soaring into the lower 70s again. As a cold front approaches Wednesday evening, showers and thunderstorms will increase. A few strong storms are possible with hail being the primary threat.
As this boundary moves south, a lull in showers and storms is likely late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Another big storm system will develop in the Red River Valley and track into our region Thursday and Friday. Showers and isolated t-storms will increase again Thursday evening as the warm front lifts north.
Rain will continue to increase, especially Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Some rain could be very heavy, especially where thunderstorms track.
Flooding appears likely in parts of the region Friday with widespread 2-3" expected through Friday afternoon.