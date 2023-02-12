Sunny end to the weekend -- Warmer and wet by midweek

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Sun on Sunday! Get the sunglasses out, ditch the umbrellas we are diving into spring-like weather today.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few passing clouds. Winds from the NNW will be light. High: 55. Low: 37.
Monday: Clouds will filter in through the day, increasing to mostly cloudy by the late evening hours. High: 57. Low: 38.
Tuesday: Rain showers will begin early in the morning across the region, staying primarily scattered. Winds could occasionally gust more than 30mph. High: 55. Low: 48.
Warmer than average temperatures are forecast into the midweek. Winds from the SSW will be driving our warmer air into place ahead of our next potential system.
More rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms late Wednesday going into early Thursday morning. The Storm Track 3 Team is going to be keeping an eye on this potential system.