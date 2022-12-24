Sunny but still very cold this holiday weekend

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The dangerous cold will continue through noon today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Be sure to dress in layers, wear a hat and gloves. &&