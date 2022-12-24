Sunny but still very cold this holiday weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL. (WSIL) -- Have travel plans for this evening into Sunday? The forecast is looking clear but also very cold!
Saturday: Another cold morning with temperatures staying into the single digits until warming up into the mid teens. Winds gusting more than 15mph at times will keep wind chill factors into the single digits. Mostly sunny afternoon and staying dry.
Sunday: Cold morning, but warming up a bit more going into the holiday! More sun in the forecast. Into the evening hours, clouds will begin to move into the region bringing our next system into view. High: 22. Low: 13.
Monday: Snow returns with temperatures staying into the lower 20's.