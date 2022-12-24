 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through noon today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Be sure to dress in layers,
wear a hat and gloves.

Sunny but still very cold this holiday weekend

CARTERVILLE, IL. (WSIL) -- Have travel plans for this evening into Sunday? The forecast is looking clear but also very cold!

Saturday: Another cold morning with temperatures staying into the single digits until warming up into the mid teens. Winds gusting more than 15mph at times will keep wind chill factors into the single digits. Mostly sunny afternoon and staying dry.

Sunday: Cold morning, but warming up a bit more going into the holiday! More sun in the forecast. Into the evening hours, clouds will begin to move into the region bringing our next system into view. High: 22. Low: 13.

Monday: Snow returns with temperatures staying into the lower 20's. 