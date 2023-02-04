Sunny and windy start to the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Get the sunglasses out this morning and enjoy a slight warm up compared to yesterday, but still dealing with the gusty winds.
Saturday: Mostly sunny this morning with increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening, becoming mostly cloudy. High: 45. Low: 33. Winds from the SW 9mph with wind gusts up to 30mph will make for a breezy start to the weekend.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning and afternoon with late decreasing of clouds. Cloudy but on the bright side, a bit warmer and feeling more spring-like! High: 55. Low: 44. Winds from the SW 11 with winds gusting up to 25mph at times.
Monday: Another cloudy and windy Monday, but warmer weather continues! High: 56. Low: 41. Winds from the SSW 12 with winds gusting up to 20mph at times.
Going into Tuesday a few showers will be likely with a cold front moving through. Don't worry, we are tracking more spring-like showers instead of snow showers. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid 50's through a majority of the week. Sadly for sunshine lovers, you may be waiting a bit longer. February looks to be slightly above average in precipitation along with above average temperatures. Just stay up to date with the changes that February is known to spring on us!
