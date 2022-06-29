Sunny and warm today -- Muggy air returns later this week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds. Light wind from the east at 4mph. High:87. Low: 60. Low temperatures and dew points with a clear evening will lead to a cool night. Great for a bonfire and stargazing!
Thursday: Clouds will move in by afternoon, becoming partly cloudy. A pop-up shower is possible. A light wind from the S at 5mph. High:93. Low:70.
Friday: A chance of showers and storms, mostly cloudy. Winds from the south at 10mph ahead of a cold front that is sett o push down from the north. High:94. Low: 71.
Going into the weekend, the chance of scattered showers and storms rise.