Sunny and Hot to start the week -- Rain chances return by midweek

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Happy Monday! Tracking more
Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's and afternoon highs into the upper 80's to lower 90's. Areas of patchy fog this morning and by afternoon, partly cloudy sky with haze building as wildfires continue to burn in Canada. An isolated shower or storm will be possible into Southeastern Missouri later afternoon, but mostly staying dry.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 50's with afternoon highs reaching into the mid upper 80's. Mostly sunny with a few clouds building by late afternoon, becoming partly cloudy. By the later evening hours, a few showers will be likely to our northern counties, and increasing chances going into Wednesday. Wildfire haze will also be hanging around a bit longer.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the mid to upper 60's and afternoon highs into the lower to mid 80's. Mostly cloudy and chances of showers and storms as a weak cold front is expected to push down across the region. A few gusty winds will be possible, but at this point in time, severe storms are not likely.
Going through the rest of the week temperatures stay a tad below average into the lower to mid 80's. Mix of sun and clouds until our next chance of rain which looks to be by the weekend.
Have plans? Download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store.