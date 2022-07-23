 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, to the west of a Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Mt
Vernon, Illinois, line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sunny and hot Saturday -- Tracking the chance for showers and storms Sunday

  • 0
heat.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- 

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 99 Low: 77. Wind: SSW 6-11 mph. 

Sunday: Sunny start to the day with a chance of showers and storms building into the late afternoon and evening ahead of a weak cold front from the N. High:97 Low: 75

Monday: Chance of lingering showers and storms early in the morning through the afternoon. High:86. Low: 72. 

7.jpg

Going deeper into next week it appears there is a chance for more showers and storms with the humidity staying high, but temperatures not forecast to be as hot as this weekend. 

Tags

Recommended for you