Sunny and hot Saturday -- Tracking the chance for showers and storms Sunday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 99 Low: 77. Wind: SSW 6-11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny start to the day with a chance of showers and storms building into the late afternoon and evening ahead of a weak cold front from the N. High:97 Low: 75
Monday: Chance of lingering showers and storms early in the morning through the afternoon. High:86. Low: 72.
Going deeper into next week it appears there is a chance for more showers and storms with the humidity staying high, but temperatures not forecast to be as hot as this weekend.