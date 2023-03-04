Sunny and dry to kick off the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A sunny day after a stormy end to the week.
Saturday: Morning patchy fog. Mostly sunny. High: 56. Low: 38. Winds from the SW could gust over 15mph.
Sunday: Patchy morning fog will be possible. Mostly sunny to start the morning, clouds increasing into the afternoon. High: 61. Low: 52. Winds from the SE will occasionally gust more than 20 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and a few peaks of sun. High: 70. Low:42. Winds from the N will occasionally gust over 25mph.
Going into Tuesday chances of rain look to return.