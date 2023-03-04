Sunny and dry to kick off the weekend

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro. .Runoff from recent heavy rain will cause the Big Muddy River at Plumfield and Murphysboro to rise above flood stage over the weekend and crest early next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 22.5 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&