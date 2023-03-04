 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain will cause the Big Muddy River at
Plumfield and Murphysboro to rise above flood stage over the weekend
and crest early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 22.5 feet Sunday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Sunny and dry to kick off the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
hour by hour.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A sunny day after a stormy end to the week. 

Saturday: Morning patchy fog. Mostly sunny. High: 56. Low: 38. Winds from the SW could gust over 15mph. 

Sunday: Patchy morning fog will be possible. Mostly sunny to start the morning, clouds increasing into the afternoon. High: 61. Low: 52. Winds from the SE will occasionally gust more than 20 mph. 

outlook.jpg

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a few peaks of sun. High: 70. Low:42. Winds from the N will occasionally gust over 25mph. 

rain.jpg

Going into Tuesday chances of rain look to return. 

7 day.jpg

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you