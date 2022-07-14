 Skip to main content
Sunny & a little warmer, 90s return this afternoon

WSIL -- Big bright full moon early this morning will set a little after 6 a.m.

Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 60s, but sunshine will warm us up quickly.

By this afternoon, many areas will be in the lower 90s with a few areas of the Missouri Bootheel even creeping into the mid 90s.

This weekend, temperatures will continue to gradually bump back up with humidity levels also increasing, Saturday is going to be a hot day.

A disturbance moving through the Great Lakes will bring an increase in showers and storms on Sunday. It's the best chance for rain in our 10 day forecast.

Next week, heat returns with several days of mid to upper 90s once again likely.

