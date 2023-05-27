Sun and clouds to end the weekend -- Dry Memorial Day

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A mostly dry Memorial Day Weekend continues! A few isolated showers will be possible, but overall, your Sunday looks to be a mix of sun and clouds.
Sunday: Morning lows into the upper 50's to lower 50's. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the upper 70's to lower 80's. Another day where pop up showers could be possible, but for the most part will remain dry to end the weekend! A pleasant evening will also be had with calm winds from the NE 5-10mph.
Monday: Memorial Day:
Tuesday:
Looking ahead, temperatures look to rise into the mid upper 80's and potentially the lower 90's with dew point temperatures forecast to rise into the mid and upper 60's with pockets of lower 70's. This will make afternoon highs feel a bit warmer and add to the feels-like temperature.
Even in lower temperatures, take heat precautions serious.