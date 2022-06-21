Summer officially begins & it will feel like it Tuesday afternoon

WSIL -- Welcome to Summer 2022! The Summer Solstice officially occurred at 4:14 a.m. CDT, which means Tuesday is the longest day of the year at 14 hours, 49 minutes of daylight.
Morning temperatures in the lower 60s are pleasant for this time of year as humidity remains fairly low for late June.
Sunshine will bring a big jump in temperatures by the afternoon as highs climb into the upper 90s. With humidity remaining tolerable, heat indices will be very close to actual temperatures.
An approaching cold front will bring a surge in humidity Wednesday as moisture pools ahead of the boundary. This will push the heat indices back above 100º Wednesday afternoon, but also bring a better chance for a few scattered storms.
The front is weak, as highs will still be in the 90s through the end of the week and likely even through the weekend.