Students, staff evacuate high school builidng after "fire emergency" in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Students and staff in one school had a scare on Friday when smoke started pouring through a high school building.
Students and faculty made it safely out of the Franklin Community High School in what the fire chief says was a fire emergency.
Emergency crews responded to the school in West Frankfort where the West Frankfort Fire Chief Derek Sailliez confirms a HVAC unit on the second floor was the source of the smoke that spread throughout the building.
The smoke from the school has since been cleared out and students will likely return back to class.
A portion of Main Street in West Frankfort was closed during fire operations.