Students, staff evacuate high school building after smoke from HVAC unit in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Students and staff in one local high school had a scare on Friday as they evacuated a building due to some smoke in one of the rooms.
Students and faculty made it safely out of the Frankfort Community High School in what the fire chief says was a fire emergency.
Emergency crews responded to the school in West Frankfort where the West Frankfort Fire Chief Derek Sailliez confirms a HVAC unit on the second floor was the source of where the smoke came from.
A portion of Main Street in West Frankfort was closed during fire operations.
The Frankfort CUSD 168 issued the following statement on their website...
As a final report on the smoke situation at Frankfort Community High School - a blower motor in an HVAC unit in the ceiling of a second floor classroom on the front side of the building had an electrical failure. This caused smoke to billow out of the vent. The West Frankfort Fire Department responded, located the issue, and addressed it. They then vented the room and checked out the rest of the building. It is now secure. District staff will make repairs over the next few days. School should be in session on Monday. Students were allowed back in the building at approximately 12:50 p.m. to retrieve their belongings. Besides some buses for special needs students that did run, all other students and school buses in the District will run on their regular schedule today. Staff will remain on site until 3:30 today to assist any other students who still need to retrieve their personal items. All FCHS staff and parents should be proud of their students as they reacted appropriately and followed directions during this lunch hour event. Be proud of your Redbirds today.