Strong winds will warm Wednesday

Strong and gusty south winds will lift temperatures but still provide a chill on Wednesday. Winds will increase as a cold front approaches.
Showers will arrive with the cold front late Wednesday night. Rain will fall across the region Thursday morning but should leave around midday. Strong north winds will drop temperatures Thanksgiving day afternoon.
Uncomfortable conditions will greet Black Friday morning shoppers with north winds and temperatures in the low 20s. Wind chill index readings could approach single digits during gusts.
Dry weather with mostly sunny skies is expected through the weekend and most of next week.