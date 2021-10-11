Strong winds & strong storms possible Monday

WSIL -- Very windy and wet to start the week as a potent system tracks from the Plains into the Midwest.
Outside of thunderstorms, winds from the south could gust as high as 30-35 miles per hour from mid-morning through much of the afternoon.
Showers and storms will be increasing from the west by mid-morning.
A few strong storms are possible, primarily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The main threat is strong damaging winds, but a brief spin-up tornado can't entirely be ruled out.
Rain clears out by the evening, but temperatures remain warm through midweek.
A stronger cold front arrives by Friday, bringing fall-like air in this weekend