 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strong storms this morning; falling temperatures this afternoon

  • 0

2_16 watch.jpg

WSIL -- A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of far southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and western Kentucky until 12 p.m.

2_16 SPC 1.jpg

A warm front is currently draped along Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and running near the Ohio River between Illinois and Kentucky. Along and south of this boundary is where there could be a few more strong storms this morning.

The main threats will be localized flash flooding, isolated strong wind gusts, and hail. A brief tornado or two can't entirely be ruled out.

2_16 storms 1.jpg

By this afternoon, the storms quickly track east of the region as a cold front sweeps through. In the wake of the front, temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s by tonight.

2_16 temps.jpg

Friday will be a winter-like day. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s, but despite sunshine, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures bounce back quick this weekend with upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you