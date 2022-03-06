Stormy end to the weekend -- Severe Potential Grows into Monday

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL)-- Sunday morning temperatures were met with near matching dew points into the lower to mid 60's.
Sunday's high is forecast to be into the mid 60's with an overnight low into the mid 40's.
Sunday is a day to be weather aware. The Storm Track 3 Team is tracking the growing potential for severe storms late into the evening and overnight hours.
Winds will continue to gust throughout the day, at times greater than 30mph.
A few thunderstorms will continue to move through the boot heel of Kentucky.
By Sunday evening, the severe threat is expected to reach our area and continue into the overnight early morning hours of Monday.
The threat includes, flooding, damaging winds and even a brief tornado or two.
By Monday afternoon the cold front will have passed over and a few rain showers are expected to linger behind.
By Monday night the region should be clear of any threat.
By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be into the 30's with highs into the upper 40's.
We are clearing up and drying out.