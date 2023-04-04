 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 121 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN,
VIENNA, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT/5 AM EDT TO 4 PM CDT/5
PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Wednesday

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump team another $120,000 in legal fees

  • 0
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the Venus erotic fair in Berlin, Germany, in October of 2018.

 Rabrizio Bensch/Reuters/File

Three thousand miles away from his New York legal drama, Donald Trump secured a substantial victory in another court.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the former president in his effort to recoup additional legal fees from adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had filed and lost a defamation suit against him.

Daniels was ordered to pay Trump's attorneys just over $120,000 in legal fees. That's on top of the more than $500,000 in court-ordered payments to Trump attorneys she's already been ordered to pay.

The civil litigation is officially unrelated to Trump's arrest and charges filed against him in New York, but both involved Daniels, who was paid $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about an affair. (Trump denies the affair.)

Daniels had sued Trump in 2018 after he called an allegation by Daniels that an unknown man threatened her in a parking lot to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump a "total con job" in a tweet.

Dismissing the lawsuit in October 2018, District Judge S. James Otero said Trump's statement was protected by the First Amendment.

"The Court agrees with Mr. Trump's argument because the tweet in question constitutes 'rhetorical hyperbole' normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States. The First Amendment protects this type of rhetorical statement," Otero wrote at the time.

Otero later ordered Daniels to pay roughly $293,000 in legal fees. She was also ordered to pay $245,000 in fees after losing another appeal.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, had asked the appeals court to knock down another award. The court declined her request.

"Clifford's argument that the fee request is unreasonable and excessive is not well-founded," the 9th Circuit filing stated.

"Trump's attorneys reasonably spent the requested 183.35 hours preparing a motion to dismiss, a reply to the opposition to the motion, two extension motions, the answering brief, and the fee application," it added.

Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon celebrated the ruling in a tweet Tuesday, saying: "Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels."

