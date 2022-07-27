Storms this morning across S. Illinois; hot & humid this afternoon

WSIL -- It's a loud morning for many in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri as scattered storms rumble across the region to start the day. While severe weather is not anticipated, very heavy rain, a lot of lightning, and isolated wind gusts to around 30 miles per hour are possible.
By midday, storms will decrease, becoming much more isolated through the afternoon. Areas that see rain this morning will be a little cooler with highs in the 80s, but farther south, temperatures will be much warmer. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Missouri Bootheel, western Kentucky, and very far southern Illinois as the heat index climbs above 100º once again.
More scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday, but as the stalled front gradually moves south, the storms chances will also begin to shift south to the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky on Friday.
In southern Illinois, rain chances will decrease by Friday as cooler, less humid air moves in from the north.
All signs to more heat and humidity building back into the region towards the second half of next week.