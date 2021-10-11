Storms move out, sunny skies return

Storms are moving away from the region this evening and skies will clear of any remaining clouds. Blue skies are expected Tuesday but the break from unsettled weather will be brief.
A strong southerly flow will warm things up on the thermometer and the radar Wednesday. Chances for storms will stay in the forecast until a strong cold front passes through late Friday.
Much cooler air will move in for the weekend bringing a chance for lows in the 40s. Lower humidity should mean sunny skies for a few days. I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.