You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storms move out, but cold air is moving in

  • Updated
  • 0
12_6 radar.jpg

WSIL -- The storm threat has ended, but a strong cold front is ushering in much colder air.

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s, but the wind chill will drop back into the 20s as a cold, blustery Monday sets up.

Despite sunshine, temperatures Monday afternoon will only bounce back up a few degrees to around 40º.

12_6 temps.jpg

Tuesday will be even colder with morning lows in the 20s and highs only in the mid to upper 30s. There's even a chance a few across southern Illinos could even see the first snowflakes of the season Tuesday evening. No accumulation is expected.

12_6 snow.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you