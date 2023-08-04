 Skip to main content
Storms leave many without power throughout the region

  • Updated
  • 0
power line, power outage
Pexels

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Storms swept through the area on Friday morning, bringing lots of rain with it which flooded many roads and creeks.

It also left many in the dark as well.

Crews have been working to restoring power to thousands across the region.

Here is a breakdown of power outages throughout the area...

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m.

Illinois:

Union County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Jackson County - 0 Customers Out

Williamson County - 0 Customers Out

Randolph County - 0 Customers Out

Alexander County - 0 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 0 Customers Out

Pope County - 46 Customers Out

Hardin County - 0 Customers Out

Johnson County - 0 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 0 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out

Franklin County - 8 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 0 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 48 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 26 Customers Out

Butler County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 93 Customers Out

Madison County - 152 Customers Out

Wayne County - 74 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 977 Customers Out

Scott County - 26 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 11 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 9 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 2 Customers Out

Dunklin County - 1 Customers Out

Pemiscot County - 67 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 1,871 Customers Out

McCracken County - 3 Customers Out

Livingston County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County - 2 Customers Out

Ballard County - 0 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out

Fulton County - 22 Customers Out

Graves County - 0 Customers Out

Calloway County - 37 Customers Out

Crittenden County - 0 Customers Out

Tennessee:

Lake County: - 0 Customers Out

Obion County: 75 Customers Out

Weakley County: 19 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

