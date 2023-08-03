Storms knock out power across the 3-state region

CAPE GIRARDEAU. -- The storms early on Thursday brought high winds, flooded roads and left many in the dark.
Crews have been working to restoring power to thousands across the region.
Here is a breakdown of power outages throughout the area...
UPDATE: 8.3.23 9:20 a.m.
Illinois:
Union County - 0 Customers Out
Perry County - 40 Customers Out
Jackson County - 2,794 Customers Out
Williamson County - 6 Customers Out
Randolph County - 12 Customers Out
Alexander County - 0 Customers Out
Pulaski County - 1 Customers Out
Pope County - 0 Customers Out
Hardin County - 0 Customers Out
Johnson County - 1 Customers Out
Massac County - 0 Customers Out
Saline County - 0 Customers Out
Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out
Franklin County - 1 Customers Out
Jefferson County - 0 Customers Out
Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out
Missouri:
Cape Girardeau County - 406 Customers Out
Bollinger County - 3,586 Customers Out
Butler County - 7 Customers Out
Perry County - 245 Customers Out
Madison County - 991 Customers Out
Wayne County - 31 Customers Out
Stoddard County - 424 Customers Out
Scott County - 3,640 Customers Out
Mississippi County - 66 Customers Out
New Madrid County - 583 Customers Out
Carter County - 0 Customers Out
Ripley County - 0 Customers Out
Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out
Kentucky:
Marshall County - 51 Customers Out
McCracken County - 778 Customers Out
Livingston County - 0 Customers Out
Hickman County - 340 Customers Out
Ballard County - 0 Customers Out
Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out
Fulton County - 1 Customers Out
Graves County - 0 Customers Out
Calloway County - 0 Customers Out
Crittenden County - 0 Customers Out
Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.