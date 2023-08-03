 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and west Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms with heavy rainfall will
continue through the morning. The potential for flash
flooding has increased due to the expected training of
multiple storms over the same areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Storms knock out power across the 3-state region

  • Updated
CAPE GIRARDEAU. -- The storms early on Thursday brought high winds, flooded roads and left many in the dark.

Crews have been working to restoring power to thousands across the region.

Here is a breakdown of power outages throughout the area...

UPDATE: 8.3.23 9:20 a.m.

Illinois:

Union County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 40 Customers Out

Jackson County - 2,794 Customers Out

Williamson County - 6 Customers Out

Randolph County - 12 Customers Out

Alexander County - 0 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 1 Customers Out

Pope County - 0 Customers Out

Hardin County - 0 Customers Out

Johnson County - 1 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 0 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out

Franklin County - 1 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 0 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 406 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 3,586 Customers Out

Butler County - 7 Customers Out

Perry County - 245 Customers Out

Madison County - 991 Customers Out

Wayne County - 31 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 424 Customers Out

Scott County - 3,640 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 66 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 583 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 0 Customers Out

Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 51 Customers Out

McCracken County - 778 Customers Out

Livingston County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County - 340 Customers Out

Ballard County - 0 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out

Fulton County - 1 Customers Out

Graves County - 0 Customers Out

Calloway County - 0 Customers Out

Crittenden County - 0 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

