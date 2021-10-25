Storms have moved out, but chilly air has arrived

WSIL -- Strong storms have exited the region, but a cold front is ushering in MUCH cooler air to begin a new work week.
Cloudy skies are likely most of the day Monday, combined with a strong west/northwest wind, it will feel rather chilly with highs only in the mid 50s. That's about 25º cooler than Sunday.
Winds from the northwest may gust as high as 35 miles per hour during the afternoon, before becoming lighter tonight.
Quiet weather is expected Tuesday and much of the day Wednesday as temperatures warm back into the low to mid 60s.
Another strong storms will bring more wet weather by Wednesday night into Thursday.