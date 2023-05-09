Storms cause power outages across the area

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Storms pushed through the area last night causing power outages in multiple communities.
Windy conditions, rain and lighting were the main concern with severe thunderstorm warnings issued as the storms left many in the dark. These are causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to restore power throughout the area.
Here is the latest on the outages across the area.
UPDATE: 5.9.23 6:46 a.m.
Illinois:
Union County - 0 Customer Out
Perry County - 26 Customers Out
Jackson County - 0 Customers Out
Williamson County - 0 Customers Out
Alexander County - 0 Customers Out
Pulaski County - 128 Customers Out
Pope County - 10 Customers Out
Hardin County - 0 Customers Out
Massac County - 0 Customers Out
Saline County - 0 Customers Out
Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out
Franklin County - 0 Customers Out
Jefferson County - 2 Customers Out
Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out
Missouri:
Cape Girardeau County - 52 Customers Out
Bollinger County - 31 Customers Out
Perry County - 0 Customers Out
Madison County - 0 Customers Out
Wayne County - 0 Customers Out
Stoddard County - 1,374 Customers Out
Scott County - 1,617 Customers Out
Mississippi County - 86 Customers Out
New Madrid County - 1 Customers Out
Carter County - 0 Customers Out
Ripley County - 0 Customer Out
Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out
Kentucky:
Marshall County - 3 Customers Out
McCracken County - 66 Customers Out
Livingston County - 51 Customers Out
Hickman County - 0 Customers Out
Ballard County - 318 Customers Out
Carlisle County - 35 Customers Out
Hickman County 27 Customers Out
Fulton County - 171 Customers Out
Graves County - 143 Customers Out
Calloway County - 0 Customers Out
Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.