Storms cause damage to trees, home as they pass through region

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- As storms pass through our region, they bring with it damaging winds, rain and lightning.
The National Weather Service is reporting at least two incidents where winds have caused damaged.
One report is out of Butler County where trees fell during the storm.
Butler County Emergency Management Director Robbie Meyers said they had reports of trees down and one landing on a home with damage in the south part of Poplar Bluff.
Another damage was reported just outside of our viewing area in Piggott, Arkansas, where a large tree was knocked down due to the wind.
Power outages have been reported throughout the area as well. You can find the latest on outages in your area here.