Storms along I-64, high heat & humidity south

WSIL -- Storms are bringing very heavy rainfall to areas along the I-64 corridor early this morning. These storms are NOT severe, but they are producing very heavy rainfall and a lot of lightning. Localized flooding is possible, primarily in parts of Jefferson County where the rain is expected to be heaviest. Rainfall will gradually dissipate through the morning with only an isolated storm or two during the heat of the afternoon.
A stalled front, where the rain is focused, will bring a big range in weather Tuesday. Areas that see rain will likely see temperatures in the 80s this afternoon.
Meanwhile, areas that remain dry will see temperatures back into the lower 90s. Factor in the very high humidity and the heat index will push to 105-110º. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory.
Another round of at least scattered showers & storms is likely Wednesday morning, primarily across parts of Illinois. Once again, away from the rain, it will be very hot and humid.
More wet weather is expected Thursday, but by Friday, the front will begin moving south. This will settle the rain chances along the Missouri/Arkansas line while ushering in cooler, drier air to the north.