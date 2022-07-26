 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Storms along I-64, high heat & humidity south

WSIL -- Storms are bringing very heavy rainfall to areas along the I-64 corridor early this morning. These storms are NOT severe, but they are producing very heavy rainfall and a lot of lightning. Localized flooding is possible, primarily in parts of Jefferson County where the rain is expected to be heaviest. Rainfall will gradually dissipate through the morning with only an isolated storm or two during the heat of the afternoon.

A stalled front, where the rain is focused, will bring a big range in weather Tuesday. Areas that see rain will likely see temperatures in the 80s this afternoon.

Meanwhile, areas that remain dry will see temperatures back into the lower 90s. Factor in the very high humidity and the heat index will push to 105-110º. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory.

Another round of at least scattered showers & storms is likely Wednesday morning, primarily across parts of Illinois. Once again, away from the rain, it will be very hot and humid.

More wet weather is expected Thursday, but by Friday, the front will begin moving south. This will settle the rain chances along the Missouri/Arkansas line while ushering in cooler, drier air to the north.

