Storm causes power outages across the region

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
144 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HAMILTON              HARDIN
JOHNSON               MASSAC                POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                WABASH
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                VANDERBURGH

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CRITTENDEN            FULTON
GRAVES                HENDERSON             HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ,
CARMI, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE,
FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD,
MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, PADUCAH, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT
FOR EASTERN UNION...NORTH CENTRAL PULASKI...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON AND
SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 847 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dongola, or
near Anna, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Anna, Goreville, Dongola, Cypress and Buncombe.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 9.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 22 and 45.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern
Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Storm causes power outages across the region

  • Updated
  • 0
Power outage

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Storms are pushing through the area causing power outages in multiple communities.

Windy conditions, rain and lighting are the main concern with tornadoes possible. These are causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to restore power throughout the area.

Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 4.15.23 8:55 p.m.

Illinois:

Union County - 0 Customer Out

Perry County - 26 Customers Out

Jackson County - 0 Customers Out

Williamson County - 0 Customers Out

Alexander County - 0 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 0 Customers Out

Pope County - 0 Customers Out

Hardin County - 0 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 0 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out

Franklin County - 4,366 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 238 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 57 Customers Out

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 41 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 27 Customers Out

Perry County - 29 Customers Out

Madison County - 0 Customers Out

Wayne County - 0 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 0 Customers Out

Scott County - 0 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 1 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 40 Customer Out

Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 0 Customers Out

McCracken County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County - 0 Customers Out

Ballard County - 0 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County 0 Customers Out

Fulton County - 0 Customers Out

Graves County - 0 Customers Out

Calloway County - 0 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

