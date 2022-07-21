Still hot Thursday, but not quite as humid

WSIL -- A weak cold front has dropped slightly dropped the temperatures, but more notably, the humidity has dropped.
This afternoon, it's still going to be hot with temperatures in the lower 90s, but the heat index will only be a few degrees warmer.
The "cool down" is short-lived as humidity begins to creep back up Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will climb into the upper 90s with heat indices 100-105º during the afternoon.
Even hotter weather is expected this weekend. Carbondale is in the midst of it's second longest streak without hitting 100º, dating back to July 2012. That streak may be in jeopardy Saturday. Heat index values Saturday and Sunday will peak around 110º.
If you can, limit strenuous activates to the early morning or late evening. Check on elderly friends, family, and neighbors as high heat and humidity can cause a lot of strain on the body. Of course, be sure outdoor pets have plenty of shade and water.
Finally, a boundary will drop south early next week, bringing better chances for showers and storms along with slightly cooler weather.