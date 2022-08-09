 Skip to main content
Stalled front keeps scattered storms around Tuesday

8_9 web.jpg

WSIL -- A few isolated showers are possible this morning, but the highest rain chances will come during the heat of the afternoon. Pockets of very heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats with any storms that develop.

8_9 today.jpg

These storms will be near a very slow moving cold front, that gradually moves south over the next two days.

8_9 flooding.jpg

Today, storms will be numerous in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. By Wednesday, showers & storms will become more likely across the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky.

8_9 temps.jpg

The cold front finally moves south of the area by Thursday and Friday. This will usher in cooler, less humid air. The weekend is looking BEAUTIFUL!

