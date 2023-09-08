SSM Health Illinois receives donation for skin care screenings

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- SSM Health Illinois received a donation from the Motte Foundation Saturday to support the hospitals' efforts in skin care and melanoma screenings.
The check gives SSM Health $28,000. It was presented by the Motte Foundation at its 9th Annual Strike Out Cancer Golf Classic at Greenview Golf Course in Centralia.
"We are grateful to [the Mottes] for their work to prevent skin cancer, and for choosing to support SSM Health in Southern Illinois," said Kay Zibby-Damron, SSM Health Illinois Foundation Director. "This gift strengthens our partnership and will allow us to provide free screening events in our community."
SSM Health Illinois reminds the public to be screened for skin cancers regularly. Suspicious moles, freckles or other growths are key indicators you could have the disease.
SSM Health and The Motte Foundation have partnered since 2018.
