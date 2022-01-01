You are the owner of this article.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing and will
continue.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana, and western
Kentucky, and all of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64
corridor.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris, especially with respect to
those still dealing with tornado debris clean up.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeat heavy rains, enhanced by thunderstorms, will cause
excessive rainfall and flooding. Widespread 2 to 4 inch total
rainfall amounts are expected, with locally higher amounts
possible, especially across far southeast Missouri and
southern Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Spring to winter; storms to bitterly cold wind chills to start 2022

WSIL -- We'll start 2022 with very active weather across the central U.S. Locally, we are on the warm side of a big system that will track from the Plains into the Ohio Valley on Saturday.

A FEW STRONG STORMS REMAIN POSSIBLE

A few strong storms remain possible in the Missouri Bootheel and along the Kentucky/Tennessee line through around midday. Farther north in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, moderate steady rain is all that is expected.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING

In addition to strong storms, flooding remains a concern, especially along Highway 60 in Missouri and along and south of the Ohio River. Storm total rainfall could exceed 3" in some of these locations. Rainfall amounts will rapidly drop farther north with 1-1.5" expected along I-64.

BITTERLY COLD AIR ARRIVES

Tonight, the rain moves out, but the bitterly cold air moves in. Temperatures by Sunday morning will dip into the mid 20s while wind chills are likely to drop into the teens.

LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE SUNDAY

There's even a chance for a few light snow showers on Sunday, but nothing more a very light dusting is expected on mainly grassy surfaces.

