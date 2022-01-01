Spring to winter; storms to bitterly cold wind chills to start 2022

WSIL -- We'll start 2022 with very active weather across the central U.S. Locally, we are on the warm side of a big system that will track from the Plains into the Ohio Valley on Saturday.
A FEW STRONG STORMS REMAIN POSSIBLE
A few strong storms remain possible in the Missouri Bootheel and along the Kentucky/Tennessee line through around midday. Farther north in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, moderate steady rain is all that is expected.
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING
In addition to strong storms, flooding remains a concern, especially along Highway 60 in Missouri and along and south of the Ohio River. Storm total rainfall could exceed 3" in some of these locations. Rainfall amounts will rapidly drop farther north with 1-1.5" expected along I-64.
BITTERLY COLD AIR ARRIVES
Tonight, the rain moves out, but the bitterly cold air moves in. Temperatures by Sunday morning will dip into the mid 20s while wind chills are likely to drop into the teens.
LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE SUNDAY
There's even a chance for a few light snow showers on Sunday, but nothing more a very light dusting is expected on mainly grassy surfaces.