Spring-like weather staying around

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Spring-like conditions are here for the first week of November!
Tonight, temperatures will stay stable into the upper 40's and lower 50's. Clouds will increase from the south, still a great to enjoy the warm up!
Wednesday: A chance of an isolated shower or two into the early morning hours, clouds will move out of the region and make for another pleasant day. High: 74. Low: 48.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with spring-like temperatures continuing. High: 75. Low:53.
As we get closer to the weakened our cloud cover increases along with our chances of some rain.