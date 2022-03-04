Spring-like Friday & Saturday; wet weather returns Sunday

WSIL -- Chilly this morning, but as winds gradually turn to the south, temperatures will begin to warm quickly. Despite added cloud cover, most will be into the mid 60s by the afternoon.
Even warmer weather is expected Saturday, but strong winds are also expected with gusts from the south near 35 miles per hour possible.
A few showers will move in from the northwest Saturday evening as a cold front approaches. This boundary will sag into parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri on Sunday, focusing scattered showers and isolated t-storms near the Ohio River.
By Sunday night, a much strong system will track out of the Plains into the Midwest. This will bring a big increase in rain and possibly a few strong storms overnight into early Monday morning. Heavy rain could cause some flooding issues.
As a strong cold front sweeps through, temperatures will fall on Monday, setting the stage for a much colder week next week.