Spring has sprung! Beautiful weather coming up this week

WSIL -- You'll probably need a sweatshirt or jacket this morning, but be sure to have something a little lighter underneath. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s, with a few rural areas even dropping into the upper 30s.
Sunshine, light winds, and temperatures climbing into the lower 70s will make for a beautiful afternoon to head to the park or get the yard mowed.
A blocking pattern will set up with high pressure camped over the Midwest. This pattern is very slow moving, so temperatures will continue to gradually climb this week, topping off Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The pattern will break down towards the end of the week, leading to the next chance for rain. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday with better chances for scattered showers and t-storms Saturday.