SPORTS EXTRA: Week 1 of Playoffs

(WSIL) -- It's week 1 of the high school football playoffs in Illinois.
Here are the scores from our area games.
Harrisburg 12 vs. Carterville 42
Macomb 22 vs. Murphysboro 44
Piasa Southwest 0 vs. Benton 42
Unity Payson 20 vs. Nashville 48
Carbondale 7 vs. Kankakee 38
Metamora 8 vs. Marion 41
Casey-Westfield 7 vs. Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 35
Du Quoin 26 vs. Carlinville 40
Flora 7 vs. St. Teresa 62
Lawrenceville 12 vs. Johnston City 43
Hoopeston Area 0 vs. Fairfield 26
Chester 0 vs. Vandalia 42
Looking ahead to Round 2 of the playoffs.
Monticello at Benton
Carterville at Freeburg
Fairfield at Williamsville
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville at Athens
Marion at Mascoutah
Johnston City at Breese Mater Dei
Nashville at Bismarck