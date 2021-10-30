You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPORTS EXTRA: Week 1 of Playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
sports extra open
By Jacob Gordon

(WSIL) -- It's week 1 of the high school football playoffs in Illinois.

Here are the scores from our area games. 

Harrisburg 12 vs. Carterville 42

Macomb 22 vs. Murphysboro 44

Piasa Southwest 0 vs. Benton 42

Unity Payson 20 vs. Nashville 48

Carbondale 7 vs. Kankakee 38

Metamora 8 vs. Marion 41

Casey-Westfield 7 vs. Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 35

Du Quoin 26 vs. Carlinville 40

Flora 7 vs. St. Teresa 62

Lawrenceville 12 vs. Johnston City 43

Hoopeston Area 0 vs. Fairfield 26

Chester 0 vs. Vandalia 42

Looking ahead to Round 2 of the playoffs. 

Monticello at Benton

Carterville at Freeburg

Fairfield at Williamsville

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville at Athens

Marion at Mascoutah

Johnston City at Breese Mater Dei

Nashville at Bismarck

Tags

Recommended for you